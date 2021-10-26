Ottawa Public Health confirms one new COVID-19 death in Ottawa on Tuesday

Ottawa Public Health says 15 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

The new death is the seventh reported in Ottawa so far this month. Data on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard show a woman in her 80s passed away most recently.

The new cases bring Ottawa's total to 30,729, with 603 resident deaths.

Daily case counts are typically lower on Tuesdays.

The seven-day average of new cases per day in Ottawa is down to 26.1. It was 29.3 one week ago and 47.1 four weeks ago.

Across the province, Public Health Ontario reported 269 cases across all of Ontario, which is the lowest daily case count in the province since Aug. 5.

Public Health Ontario also announced Tuesday that five more Ontarians have died from COVID-19 and that 427 people who had previously tested positive have had their cases resolve.

Seven cases were reported in health units around Ottawa, including one each in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, as well as five in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 18 to Oct. 24): 18.6 (down from 20.5)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 18 to Oct. 24): 1.6 per cent (down from 1.8 per cent Oct. 15-21)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.92

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 269 new infections reported Tuesday, 176 cases involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 93 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated.

There are 151 people are in hospitals around Ontario due to COVID-19, including 30 people who are fully vaccinated and 121 people who are either not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest people who are unvaccinated are 10 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people are.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 829,861

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 793,474

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 86 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 223 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 238 on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 29 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 29,903

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are five people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Tuesday, down from six on Monday.

One person is in an Ottawa ICU with an active case of COVID-19.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 2

50-59: 0

60-69: 0

70-79: 3 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Seven new cases (2,865 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (4,088 total cases)

20-29 years-old: One new case (6,874 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Zero new cases (4,720 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (4,034 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,524 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (2,070 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,143 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (875 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (533 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,849

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 806

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,380

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 108

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,181 swabs were taken at local assessment centres on Oct. 24 and labs performed 1,390 tests.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at an assessment site to the result is 22 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: One new case

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Five new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Restaurant: Two outbreaks

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (nine elementary schools, two child care centres)

Pinecrest Queensway Headstart Child Care (Oct. 12)

École élémentaire publique Charlotte Lemieux (Oct. 14)

D. Roy Kennedy Public School (Oct. 15)

St. Monica Elementary School (Oct. 17)

Child Care - Barrhaven (Oct. 18)

Berrigan Elementary School (Oct. 18)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Oct. 19)

Grandir Ensemble child care George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 20) NEW

École élémentaire publique Des Sentiers (Oct. 21)

École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 22)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: