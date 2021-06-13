Ottawa Public Health hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics for priority neighbourhoods this week

Ottawa Public Health is hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week for residents living in any of Ottawa's priority neighbourhoods.

Appointments are available for residents to receive their first-dose vaccination, including teachers, staff, students and their households of any school located in a priority neighbourhood.

Ottawa Public Health says the clinics are operated as a drop-in format, with appointment cards handed out on site the day of the clinic, on a first come, first serve basis.

Ottawa's priority neighbourhoods are:

West Centretown

Emerald Woods - Sawmill Creek

Greenboro East

Hunt Club Park

Hawthorne Meadows - Sheffield Glen

Ledbury - Heron Gate - Ridgemont

Riverview

Parkwood Hills - Stewart Farm

Lowertown East-ByWard Market

Sandy Hill

Vanier North

Vanier South

Manor Park

Overbrook - McArthur

Carson Grove - Carson Meadows

Carleton Heights - Rideauview

Carlington

Hunt Club East - Western Community

Whitehaven - Queensway Terrace North

Bayshore - Belltown

Britannia Village

Here is a look at the locations for the COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics:

Monday, June 14 and Tuesday, June 15 – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

AMA Centre, 1216 Hunt Club Rd.

Wednesday, June 16 to Friday, June 18 – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Adult High School, 330 Lajoie St.

Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.