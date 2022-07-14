Ottawa Public Health increasing operations at clinics to administer fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose

Ottawa Public Health says it's working to increase vaccination capacity at community clinics, mobile clinics and neighbourhood hubs, as Ontario expands eligibility for a second booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of 8 a.m., Ottawa residents aged 18 and over are eligible to book an appointment for a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Second booster doses will be offered at an interval of 140 days after an individual receives their first booster dose.

Ottawa Public Health is currently operating two community clinics – at JH Putman School and the Orleans Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA. While a new community is scheduled to open at Century Public School on July 19, the clinic at JH Putman School will close on July 30.

"Ottawa Public Health is increasing operations at community clinics, mobile clinics and neighbourhood hubs to respond to the provincial announcement regarding expanded availability of a fourth dose (second booster) of the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals aged 18 and over," Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Trevor Arnason said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"Ottawa residents seeking their second booster are encouraged to reach out to local pharmacies using the provincial pharmacy locator to find those that provide COVID-19 vaccines. Some primary care physicians are also providing boosters."

The health unit is recommending the following high-risk individuals get their second booster dose as soon as possible:

Individuals 18+ who are moderately to severely immunocompromised

Individuals aged 60 and over

First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and over

Residents of a long-term care home, retirement home, or Elder Care Lodge and older adults living in other congregate settings that provide assisted-living and health services

You can book an appointment at a community clinic through the Provincial COVID-19 Vaccination Portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore suggests healthy adults may want to wait until the fall, when a "bivalent COVID-19 vaccine" may be available.

"While we're making this option available, it is important to note that healthy, currently vaccinated individuals, continue to have significant, persistent protection against severe disease even six months after the last dose," Dr. Moore said Wednesday.

"However, there may be individuals with personal or medical circumstances in those age groups who may benefit from an additional protection of a second booster."

People are urged to speak with their health-care provider to discuss whether or not to get a fourth dose.

WIth files from CTV News Toronto's Katherine DeClerq