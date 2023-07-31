Ottawa Public Health investigating possibly harmful algae at Mooney's Bay Beach

Mooney's Bay Beach is closed Monday as Ottawa Public Health investigates an algal bloom there.

In the health unit's latest update, swimming status at Mooney's Bay was not recommended because the beach water is being investigated for "possible harmful algal bloom."

Signs tell visitors there is a no-swim advisory in place.

The E. coli count at Mooney's Bay is also the highest among the four beaches OPH monitors, Britannia, Petrie East, Petrie River being the other three. There are no warnings about swimming at the other three beaches.

Swimming was not recommended at all four monitored beaches Sunday because of high levels of E. coli. Swimming at Petrie East and Petrie River was also not recommended on Saturday because of rainfall.

Swim: Britannia, Petrie Island East Bay and Petrie Island River Beaches

Swimming not recommended: Mooney's Bay #OttNews #WithinArmsReach More info: https://t.co/yUlzoitb5H pic.twitter.com/rRkKTqX8Bs