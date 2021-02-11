Sunny days and freezing cold nights are in the forecast for Ottawa heading into the Family Day long weekend.
Ottawa Public Health has issued a Frostbite Advisory for Ottawa, noting the wind chill will make it feel like minus 30 overnight.
The health unit offers tips to prevent frostbite:
- Get to a warm area before frostbite sets in. If it's too cold outside, consider staying indoors.
- Keep extra mittens and gloves in the car, house or school bag.
- Wear larger sized mittens over your gloves.
- Wear a hat.
- Wear a neck warmer to protect the chin, lips and cheeks. They are all extremely susceptible to frostbite.
- Wear waterproof winter boots with room for an extra layer of socks. Wear two pairs of socks - wool if possible.
- Make sure you are able to wiggle your toes in your boots. This air space around your toes acts as insulation.
- Avoid drinking alcohol.
Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told Newstalk 580 CFRA on Thursday that this weekend will be the “coldest moment of the winter” for Ottawa.
Thursday begins a streak of several days where highs in the minus double-digits are expected.
Thursday night's overnight low is expected to drop to -23 C overnight, with a wind chill of -30. Environment Canada says there is a risk of frostbite.
The low of -23C would be the lowest temperature so far in 2021.
Expect a clear, sunny day again on Friday, with a high of -14 C. The wind chill will be -28 in the morning and -20 in the afternoon.
Saturday expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -13 C. That night will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries heading into Sunday morning.
Double-digit highs are expected for Monday before things gradually warm up a bit next week.