Ottawa Public Health preparing for kids' vaccination clinics

Ottawa Public Health says it is expanding the locations that children six months to five years can receive COVID-19 vaccines when bookings open.

Health Canada recently approved Moderna’s pediatric Spikevax mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for children under five, who remain the final cohort for whom vaccination has been unavailable. Vaccine bookings for children under five will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday.

You can book an appointment through the COVID-19 vaccination portal, participating primary care providers and paediatricians, as well as at participating pharmacies and Indigenous-led vaccination clinics. Parents can also call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

OPH says it is working to expand locations offering vaccines for young children. In a release, the health unit said children in Ottawa can be vaccinated through smaller, rotating family-friendly vaccination clinics operated by OPH across the city:

255 Centrum Blvd.;

Mary Pitt Centre at 100 Constellation Dr.;

Walter Baker Sports Centre, 100 Malvern Dr.;

Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park, 1525 Princess Patricia Way; and

Richelieu-Vanier Community Centre, 300 Pères-Blancs Ave.

More locations and appointments will be added based on demand and vaccine supply. In a statement, Manager of Immunization Kerry Kennedy said there is no concern regarding planned vaccine supply.

"OPH will have enough appointments available to vaccinate one quarter of the eligible population over the next couple of weeks and will add more based on demand," Kennedy said.

Vaccines will also be available at neighbourhood hubs and at CHEO’s clinic for children who cannot attend community clinics.

“OPH is working to make vaccination for children and their families as easy and comfortable as possible, with the option of smaller vaccine clinic spaces, COVID-19 safety precautions, immunization staff trained in administering vaccines to children, superhero photo stations and fun stickers to take home,” the health unit said.

Tips to help parents make vaccination appointments for comfortable and answers to some common questions about the vaccine are available on OPH’s website.