Ottawa Public Health prioritizing teachers, childcare workers for COVID-19 vaccines

Ottawa Public Health is launching a new online pre-registration tool for teachers, childcare workers, employees and caregivers of long-term care homes and pregnant individuals to book a drop-in appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The health unit is prioritizing certain occupations and individuals for a COVID-19 vaccine at community clinics as the new Omicron variant continues to spread in the community.

Starting today, residents in priority groups can use a new online COVID-19 vaccine drop-in pre-registration tool to access a drop-in appointment at a nearby clinic.

The priority groups are:

Individuals aged 60 and older

Educational and childcare workers

Employees, volunteers and caregivers of residents of long-term care and retirement homes

Pregnant individuals

The pre-registration tool screens for eligibility and collects information about location preference to ensure people will be notified quickly when a drop-in spot at a nearby vaccine clinic becomes available.

"If a clinic has same-day openings, individuals who register will be contacted by email or text message and asked to confirm their ability to attend a clinic," said the health unit.

On Friday, CHEO will host a special vaccination clinic for teachers, education workers and childcare workers.

The first clinic will be held on Friday from 3-7 p.m. at CHEO. Others will be added soon. Booster shots as well as first and second doses will be available for anyone who is eligible.

VACCINATION CLINIC FOR RESIDENTS AGED 60 AND OLDER

Ottawa Public Health has opened a COVID-19 booster clinic at the Nepean Sportsplex for residents aged 60 and older eligible for a third dose.

Adults aged 60 and older who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and at least 84 days (three months) have passed since their last dose are encouraged to contact Ottawa Public Health to book an appointment.

The clinics will be held Jan. 6 from 12:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., and Jan. 7 to 9 from 9:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

To book an appointment, call OPH at 613-691-5505.