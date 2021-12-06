Ottawa Public Health quashes false rumour of child's death after COVID-19 vaccine

Ottawa Public Health is quashing a rumour shared on social media that falsely claims a child died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a local vaccination clinic.

In a short Twitter thread on Monday, OPH said the rumour was entirely false.

"We have reviewed our records of adverse events following immunizations (AEFI) and connected with partners at CHEO & the coroners to confirm this information is false," OPH said. "All sources report that no child in Ottawa has died from a COVID-19 vaccine."

The public health unit cautioned that misinformation can have harmful impacts on the health of the community.

To date, more than 26,000 Ottawa children aged five to 11 have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 35 per cent of that age group's population. Public health experts have stressed that the vaccine given to children is safe and effective.

