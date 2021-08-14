Ottawa Public Health reports 19 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Ottawa Public Health reports that 19 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 but no new deaths have been announced for a 30th straight day.

To date, Ottawa Public Health has recorded 27,964 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 593 resident deaths since the pandemic began.

Another four existing cases are now considered resolved. The number of confirmed active cases remains above 100.

In the last 30 days, OPH has recorded 45 cases of the Delta variant locally and nine of the Alpha variant. No one infected with the Delta variant thus far has died.

There are two active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa; both of them are at local daycares.

Across Ontario, health officials reported another 578 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and said two more Ontarians have died. Another 260 existing cases are now considered resolved. Public Health Ontario added 16 cases to its total case count for Ottawa on Saturday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Fourteen more cases were reported across eastern Ontario on Saturday, including two in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's region, six in Hastings Prince Edward, two in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, and four in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says 408 of the 578 new cases reported Saturday were in unvaccinated individuals and 59 were in people who are considered only partially vaccinated. The remaining 111 are in fully vaccinated people.

Elliott added that of the 111 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19, 110 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Only one person in an ICU in Ontario is confirmed to be fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health does not report the vaccination status of people who test positive for COVID-19 locally.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 6 to Aug. 12): 9.7 (up from 9.0)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 6 to Aug.11): 1.0 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.10

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 774,861

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 692,964

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 84 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 75 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 1,381,790

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 129 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, up from 114 on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported four newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,242.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are four people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 20s (this person is in the ICU), one is in their 30s, one is in their 60s and one is in their 80s.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Three new cases (2,324 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Five new cases (3,609 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (6,284 total cases)

30-39 years-old: One new case (4,274 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Five new cases (3,684 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,341 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,969 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,098 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (857 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: One new case (4 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,841 (+3)

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 406

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 94 (+10)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 56 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,262 (+11)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,015 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Thursday.

A total of 1,700 lab tests user performed at Ottawa labs.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 17 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Six new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports on COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are: