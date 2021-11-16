Ottawa Public Health reports 34 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 34 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Tuesday, as the number of hospitalizations in the city holds steady.

The new case count follows 49 on Monday and 49 on Sunday. The number of active cases in the city has dipped to 380.

One person is in an Ottawa ICU with COVID-19, and 21 people are hospitalized with the virus.

Provincewide, officials are reporting 481 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with one new death.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 579, up from 492 at this point last week.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 8 to Nov. 14): 27.6 (up from 27.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Nov. 8 to Nov. 14): 2.1 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.12

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 301 people in hospital with COVID-19, 228 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 139 people in ICU, 120 of who, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 836,935 (+722)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 807,057 (+1,316)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 380 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 388 on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 42 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,455.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 21 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Tuesday, down from 22 on Monday.

There is one patient with COVID-19 in Ottawa ICUs, down from two.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 0

50-59: 2

60-69: 4

70-79: 3

80-89: 6 (1 in ICU)

90+: 5

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Five new cases (2,974 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (4,199 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (7,004 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Eight new cases (4,821 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (4,125 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Eight new cases (3,593 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (2,126 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Three new cases (1,168 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (895 total cases)

90+ years old: One new case (547 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,849

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 929

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,013

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 114

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,097 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sunday.

A total of 2,136 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Sunday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 21 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Four new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 19 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace - Corporate/Office: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (seven elementary schools, one secondary school)

Immaculata High School (Nov. 1)

Convent Glen Elementary School (Nov, 5)

École élémentaire publique Marie-Curie (Nov. 5)

Holy Family Elementary School (Nov. 5)

Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8)

Our Lady of Fatima elementary school (Nov. 9)

Ecole élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette (Nov. 11)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: