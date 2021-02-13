Ottawa Public Health is reporting 46 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and three more people have died.

Provincial officials reported 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed provincewide. Public Health Ontario also reported 19 new deaths in the province and 1,434 newly resolved cases. Ontario reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. Figures from Ottawa Public Health often differ from those of the province due to different data collection times.

Ottawa has also seen five cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant and one case of the B.1.351 variant to date. Ontario was previous reporting six total cases of B.1.1.7 in Ottawa but the figure was adjusted in Saturday's report. The province says, "Data corrections or updates can result in case records being removed and/or updated and may result in totals differing from past publicly reported case counts."

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 13,903 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city since the pandemic began and 432 residents have died.

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 is trending downward, as are some weekly COVID-19 trends. The city remains under a stay-at-home order this weekend and will move to the "Orange-Restrict" category under Ontario's COVID-19 framework on Tuesday.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health will be moved to the "Orange-Restrict" status under Ontario's COVID-19 framework at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 16.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 27.6 (down from 30.1 cases on Friday)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.6 per cent (Feb. 6-11)

Reproduction number: 0.82 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The Orange-Restrict category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework includes a weekly rate of cases per 100,000 between 25 to 39.9, a percent positivity of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, and a reproduction number of approximately 1 to 1.1.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Feb. 12

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 38,030*

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses received: 35,100

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses received: 4,000

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa increased slightly to 420 on Saturday from 417 on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 40 newly resolved cases, bringing the city's total to 13,051.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 has fallen to its lowest level since early January. OPH says there are 13 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with three in intensive care.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 40s, one is in their 50s, four are in their 60s, four are in their 70s (two are in the ICU), two are in their 80s (one is in the ICU), and one is 90 or older.

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 58,760 COVID-19 tests were completed across the province on Friday and 32,143 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not provide updated testing figures on weekends. In its most recent update on Friday, the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said 1,262 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Feb. 11 and 6,559 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 26 hours.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to the Family Day holiday.

COVID-19 CASES BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Six new cases (1,028 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Three new case (1,713 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Eight new cases (2,965 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 12 new cases (1,953 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (1,809 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (1,673 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (1,016 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Six new cases (622 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (681 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (440 total cases)

Unknown: (3 cases total)

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 10 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Seven new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 18 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 25 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

No new outbreaks were declared on Saturday. Outbreaks at the Garden Terrace long-term care home and Heritage Retirement Residence have ended.

There are five active community outbreaks, linked to a corporate office workplace, a distribution centre, a warehouse and two retail outbreaks.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Bishop Hamilton Montessori School Centre educatif La Clementine (École Marie-Curie) Charles H. Hulse Public School CityView – Home Child Care – 32814 Cornerstone Children's Centre Mothercraft Ottawa home child care - 32715 Playtime Daycare Centre – Licensed Childcare

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Group Home – 32432 Group Home – 32782 Maison Acceuil Sagesse Manoir Marochel Montfort Long-term Care Centre Oakpark Retirement Community Residence St. Louis Shelter - 28778 Shelter - 29677 Shelter - 29770 Shelter - 29860 Shelter - 32620 St. Patrick's Home Supported Independent Living – 32891 The Edinburgh Retirement Residence Valley Stream Retirement Residence Villa Marconi

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).