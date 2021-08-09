Ottawa Public Health reports five new COVID-19 cases Monday, no new deaths

Ottawa Public Health says five more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19. There are no new deaths to report.

It's a drop from the double-digit case counts reported over the four days prior. OPH reported 11 new cases Thursday, 18 new cases Friday, 12 new cases Saturday and 16 new cases Sunday.

OPH reported no new deaths for a 25th straight day. Active cases dropped slightly on Monday, but the weekly incidence rate per 100,000 population continues to rise.

There is one active COVID-19 outbreak in the city.

In the past 30 days, Ottawa Public Health has recorded 22 confirmed cases of the delta variant. To date, no one infected with the delta variant has died.

Ottawa Public Health does not report the vaccination status of any individuals who test positive for COVID-19. According to the Ontario government's latest figures, of 18,685 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ottawa between Dec. 14, 2020 and July 24, 2021, only 130, or 0.7 per cent, were considered "breakthrough" cases in fully vaccinated individuals. Another 669 cases, or 3.6 per cent of all cases in that timeframe, were in people who were considered only partially vaccinated.

Across the province, health officials reported 325 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. No new deaths were reported anywhere in Ontario. Another 192 cases across the province are considered resolved. Public Health Ontario added four cases to its total for Ottawa. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Ten more cases were reported around the region on Monday, including three in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, three in Hastings Prince Edward, and four in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 1 to Aug. 7): 6.4 (up from 6.1)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 2 to Aug.8): 0.7 per cent (unchanged from July 31 to Aug. 5)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.33

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 772,004 (+1,873)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 682,193 (+7,781)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 84 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 74 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 1,381,790 (+48,000 Pfizer)

**Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of confirmed active COVID-19 cases is above 70 but dropped slightly on Monday.

There are 73 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, down from 77 on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health reported nine newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,217.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are three people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

If the people in hospital, one is in their 20s (this person is in the ICU), one is in their 30s, and one is in their 60s.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (2,308 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (3,596 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (6,268 total cases)

30-39 years-old: One new case (4,260 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (3,669 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,338 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,967 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,097 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (857 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,838 (+2)

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 406

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 67 (+5)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 49 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,201 (+13)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Three new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Three new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Four new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are: