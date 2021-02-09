Ottawa Public Health is reporting 25 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the city's total to 13,733 cases since the pandemic began.

One more person in Ottawa has died of COVID-19, bringing the pandemic death toll in the city to 427 residents.

Across the province, health officials reported 1,022 new cases of COVID-19, alongside 17 deaths and 1,388 newly resolved cases. Ontario health officials also reported 25 new cases in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The province also confirmed Ottawa’s first case of the B.1.351 variant of COVID-19, first discovered in South Africa. There have also been six confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the U.K..

Case counts are typically lower on Tuesdays following lower testing numbers over the weekend.

Some weekly monitoring trends, which had increased slightly over the weekend, fell again on Tuesday. The number of known active cases is now at its lowest point so far this year and the weekly incidence rate per 100,000 population remains within the "Orange-Restrict" territory under the province's framework one week before the stay-at-home order officially ends.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health moved Ottawa into its red zone in early January.

A provincial stay-at-home order has been in effect since Jan. 14, 2021. It ends at 12:01 a.m. Feb 16.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 33.8 (down from 34.0 cases on Monday, but up from 32.7 cases on Sunday and 29.6 cases on Saturday)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.6 per cent (Feb. 1 to 7)

Reproduction number: 1.00 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES

As of Feb. 8

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 31,554*

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses delivered to Ottawa: 30,225

Moderna vaccine doses delivered to Ottawa: 4,000

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19

The number of people in Ottawa with known active cases of COVID-19 has dropped again following a slight increase over the weekend.

OPH says there are 420 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the lowest figure so far this year, down from 456 on Monday and 470 on Sunday.

Sixty newly resolved cases were reported on Tuesday. A total of 12,886 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa are now considered resolved.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 25 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications, up from 23 on Monday. Five people are in the ICU, down from six.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 30s, one is in their 40s (this person is in the ICU), four are in their 50s, four are in their 60s (two are in the ICU), four are in their 70s (one is in the ICU), seven are in their 80s (one is in the ICU), and four are 90 or older.

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 30,709 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Monday and 33,273 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,545 swabs were taken at assessment centres on Monday and labs performed 3,314 tests.

The average positivity rate for the week of Feb. 1 to 7 was 1.6 per cent.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 19 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Five new cases (1,000 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Four new case (1,692 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Four new cases (2,935 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (1,917 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (1,793 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (1,655 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One case reassigned to other category (1,004 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (615 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (679 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (440 total cases)

The ages of three people with COVID-19 are unknown.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Four new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark Public Health: Zero new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Seven new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 25 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

A new outbreak at a Mothercraft Ottawa home daycare was declared on Tuesday and an outbreak at a local group home has ended.

There are two active community outbreaks, linked to a health workplace and a warehouse.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Bishop Hamilton Montessori School Centre educatif La Clementine (École Marie-Curie) Cornerstone Children's Centre Greely Elementary School Mothercraft Ottawa home child care - 32715 (NEW) Playtime Daycare Centre – Licensed Childcare

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Garden Terrace Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Group Home – 32432 Heritage Retirement Manoir Marochel Montfort Long-term Care Centre Oakpark Retirement Community Residence St. Louis Richmond Care Home Shelter - 28778 Shelter - 29677 Shelter - 29770 Shelter - 29860 Shelter - 32296 Shelter - 32620 St. Patrick's Home The Edinburgh Retirement Residence Valley Stream Retirement Residence Villa Marconi

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).