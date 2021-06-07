Ottawa public health reports lowest daily increase in COVID-19 so far this year

Ottawa Public Health says 19 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, the lowest daily increase since late December, 2020. Three more residents of Ottawa have died due to COVID-19.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 525 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily figure since Sept. 27, 2020. Public Health Ontario also reported 941 newly resolved cases and said 15 more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. The province added 17 new cases to its total count for Ottawa on Monday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Public Health Ontario also reported no new cases in any other health unit across eastern Ontario and removed one case from the total for the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health unit.

Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard shows 27,320 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ottawa since March 11, 2020 and 582 residents of Ottawa have died.

As case counts decline, several monitoring indicators are also showing signs of improvement. The number of active cases is below 500 for the first time since February, the weekly per capita incidence rate is below 30 and the testing positivity rate is down. The number of people in hospitals held steady on Monday, but is down overall from the beginning of the month.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step One of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan begins at 12:01 a.m. June 11.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 30 to June 5): 29.1 (down from 29.6)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (May 31 to June 6): 3.3 per cent (down from 3.5 per cent May 28 to June 3)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.93

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 7:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 599,570 (+29,639)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 70,208 (+9,827)

Total doses received in Ottawa: 604,790

As of Monday, 68 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 25 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Monday, up from 24 people on Sunday.

There are four people in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 5 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 6 (2 in ICU)

60-69: 6 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 4

80-89: 2

90+: 1

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is below 500 for the first time since February.

There are 491 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, down from 523 active cases on Sunday.

OPH reported that 48 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,247.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK/Alpha variant) cases: 5,595 (+72)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa/Beta variant) cases: 322 (+4)

Total P.1 (Brazil/Gamma variant) cases: 29

Total B.1.617: 3

Total B.1.617.2 (Delta variant): 4

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 6,582 (+103)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations:72 (+4)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Two new cases (2,242 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (3,484 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Four new cases (6,138 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (4,171 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (3,595 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,290 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (1,939 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new cases (1,083 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (856 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (519 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 346 swabs were processed at local assessment centres on Sunday and labs performed 979 tests.

The average turnaround from when a swab is first taken to the result is 14 hours.

Public Health Ontario says 15,177 COVID-19 tests were completed across the province on Sunday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One case removed from total

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 16 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

Workplace - Distribution: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Service A L'Enfrance Aladin St-Anne (May 13) Global Child Services Home Child Care (May 27) Dolphin Tale Child Care (May 30)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Villa Marconi - 3rd Floor (May 10) The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - Single Unit 5E (May 15) Group Home A-16961 (May 18) Centre D'Accueil Champlain - 2nd floor unit and 5th floor unit (May 19) Elisabeth Bruyere Residence - REB 5 Unit (May 21) Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (May 22) Garry J Armstrong long-term care home - 5th floor and 6th floor (May 24) The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Ward A (May 25) Maison Accueil Sagesse (May 25) Group Home A-17628 (May 29) The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - 5N (May 30) The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus - E5 (May 30) Maycourt Hospice (June 1) NEW

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.