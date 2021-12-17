Ottawa Public Health reports more than 300 new COVID-19 cases

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 309 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Friday, the city’s highest new case count in eight months.

The last time the city had that many cases was April 16, near the height of the third wave of COVID-19.

One more person has died from COVID-19, bringing the city's death toll to 620.

OPH also reported an increase in 250 active cases, bringing the total to 1,223. Hospitalizations, however, remain low. There are three COVID-19 patients in Ottawa hospitals and none in the ICU.

Ottawa's positivity rate has surged to 6.3 per cent, up from 4.5 per cent on Thursday.

Provincewide, there are more than 3,100 new cases logged on Friday as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to surge.

That’s more than double the 1,429 new cases the province saw just three days ago.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Dec 9 to Dec. 15): 98.5 (up from 78.1)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Dec. 10 to Dec. 16): 6.3 per cent (up from 4.5 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.79

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

There are 358 people with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals, including 273 who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Of the 157 people in ICU with COVID-19 related illnesses, 124 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 884,898 (+2,522)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 818,722 (+555)

Share or population five and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 82 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 1,223 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, up from 973 on Thursday.

It's the highest number of active cases in Ottawa since May 20.

Ottawa Public Health reported 59 newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 31,869.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are three people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Friday, down from five on Thursday.

There are no patients in Ottawa's ICUs.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 0

70-79: 1

80-89: 1

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 30 new cases (3,412 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 42 new cases (4,546 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 77 new cases (7,352 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 59 new cases (5,166 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 50 new cases (4,455 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 34 new cases (3,828 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 12 new cases (2,241 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Five new cases (1,236 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (919 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (554 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,557

Total Omicron (B.1.1.529) cases: 18

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 13,121

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 124

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force says 3,372 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Wednesday. A total of 6,344 lab tests were performed.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 34 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION 1.5711480

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 21 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 38 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 205 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 40 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Seven new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Religious/Spiritual Organization: One outbreak

Sports & Recreation– Recreation: One outbreak

Workplace – Corporate/Office: One outbreak

Workplace – Construction: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Health: One outbreak

Workplace – Recreation: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Workplace – Retail: Two outbreaks

Multi-unit dwelling: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8) Le Carrefour - Services de garde agréés en Centre (Nov. 18) Carson Grove Elementary School (Nov. 22) Holy Redeemer Elementary School (Nov. 22) École élémentaire catholique St. François d'Assise (Nov. 24) École élémentaire catholique Elisabeth-Bruyère (Dec. 1) Half Moon Bay Public School (Dec. 1) Mary Honeywell Elementary School (Dec. 2) St. Thomas More Elementary School (Dec. 2) Mifo Notre-Dame-Des-Champs – Service Garde Agrees Centre ( Dec. 2) École élémentaire catholique Jonathan-Pitre (Dec. 3) Berrigan Elementary School (Dec. 3) St. Benedict Elementary School (Dec. 4) St. Emily elementary school (Dec. 5) Featherston Drive Public School (Dec. 6) Vimy Ridge Public School (Dec. 7) St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Dec. 7) Osgoode Township High School (Dec. 7) École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Paul II (Dec. 7) École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-des-Champs (Dec. 7) Carleton Heights Public School (Dec. 9) Jockvale Elementary School (Dec. 10) Imagination Station Licenced Child Care (Dec. 10) Katimavik Elementary School (Dec. 11) Holy Spirit Elementary School (Dec. 11) St. Gabriel Elementary School (Dec. 12) Pleasant Park Public School (Dec. 12) Chapman Mills Elementary School (Dec. 13) Georges Vanier Catholic Elementary School (Dec. 14) École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau (Dec. 14) St. John XXIII Elementary School (Dec. 15) NEW St. Peter High School (Dec. 15) NEW École secondiare catholique Franco-Cite (Dec. 15) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: