Ottawa Public Health reports one new COVID-19 death, 20 new cases

Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new death from COVID-19.

The death, a woman in her 80s, is the city's first from the virus in more than a week, and brings the total COVID-19 death toll in Ottawa to 604.

The health unit is reporting 20 new cases of the virus on Tuesday. The daily case count in the city has stayed below 30 since Oct. 18, when 36 new cases were reported.

Active cases have also fallen again, to 188.

Provincewide, officials reported 331 new cases and seven additional deaths on Tuesday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 25 to Oct. 31): 16.8 (up from 15.1)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 25 to Oct. 31): 1.5 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.99 (up from 0.98)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

There are 230 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19. Of those, 185 are not vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Of the 136 people in intensive care with COVID-19, 122 are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Fourteen are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 832,799 (+975)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 799,101 (+2,104)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent (+1%)

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 188 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 197 on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 28 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,111.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 11 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Monday, including one in intensive care.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 3

70-79: 2 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 3

90+: 2

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Three new cases (2,889 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (4,119 total cases)

20-29 years-old: One new case (6,893 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (4,746 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (4,062 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,545 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (2,082 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,149 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (879 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (536 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 836

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,477

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 108

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,985 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Monday.

A total of 2,242 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Monday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 16 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two cases removed from total

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Three new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Four new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (nine elementary schools, two child care centres)

École élémentaire publique Charlotte Lemieux (Oct. 14)

D. Roy Kennedy Public School (Oct. 15)

Child Care - Barrhaven (Oct. 18)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Oct. 19)

Grandir Ensemble child care George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 20)

École élémentaire publique Des Sentiers (Oct. 21)

École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 22)

Assumption Catholic Elementary School (Oct. 25)

Queen Elizabeth Public School (Oct. 27)

École élémentaire catholique Des Pionniers (Oct. 27)

École élémentaire publique Michaëlle-Jean (Oct. 28)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: