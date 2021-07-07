Ottawa Public Health reports seven new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting seven more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and seven more cases are resolved, holding the number of active cases steady.

To date, Ottawa has seen 27,712 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported in Ottawa. The death toll stands at 591 residents.

Across Ontario, public health officials are marking zero new deaths for the first time since Oct. 14, 2020.

There were 194 newly reported cases province-wide on Wednesday and 236 newly resolved cases. Public Health Ontario reported four cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their daily reports at different times of the day.

Across the region, provincial officials reported one new case in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, one new case in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Region and six new cases in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health region.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step Two of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 30.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 29 to July 5): 3.8 (up from 3.7)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 30 to July 6): 0.6 per cent (up from 0.5 per cent June 28 to July 4)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.84

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of July 7:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 742,184 (+4,331)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 418,067 (+34,164)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 80 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 45 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 976,570

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is the lowest it's been since the first wave in 2020.

There are 42 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday.

OPH reported that seven more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 27,079.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting two people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 1

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 0

70-79: 0

80-89: 1

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,721 (+59)

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 394 (+1)

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 33

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 21 (-3)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 64 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,791 (+68)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 87

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: One case removed from total (2,288 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Three new case (3,563 total cases)

20-29 years-old: One new case (6,228 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Zero new cases (4,234 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Five new cases (3,639 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One case removed from total (3,327 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,959 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,093 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: One new case

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Six new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Six new cases*

*The CISSS de l'Outaouais says six new cases were reported today. The Quebec government reported zero, but that was a data correction following a report of 12 cases on Tuesday when only six new cases were confirmed.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

No active community outbreaks

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

No outbreaks in child care and school spaces

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter A-18110 (June 13)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.