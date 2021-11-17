Ottawa Public Health reports three new COVID-19 deaths

Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Ottawa as the number of cases in the province continues to slowly rise.

Two men and one woman have died from the virus. One person was in their 70s, one in their 80s and one in their 90s.

The new deaths bring Ottawa's death toll from the virus to 613. Ottawa Public Health last reported multiple deaths in one day when three new deaths were reported last Wednesday.

The health unit reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with active cases holding steady at 380.

Provincewide, Ontario health officials reported 512 new cases and 12 new deaths from the virus. One of the deaths was a person under 20 in the WIndsor, Ont. area.

The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 587, up from 502 at this time last week.

The number of fully vaccinated Ottawa residents ticked up to 88 per cent of those eligible.

OTTAWA HOSPITAL

A third death has been linked to COVID-19 outbreaks at the Ottawa Hospital Civic and General campuses.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting six COVID-19 outbreaks at the two hospitals. The outbreaks are at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus 6 West and 8 West, and the Civic Campus Unit A3, Unit A4/A5/B5/AMA/ME/DICINE, Unit A2 and Unit A1.

There have been a total of 61 patient and staff cases of COVID-19 involving patients and staff at the Ottawa Hospital.

In a statement, the Ottawa Hospital says it has "strict infection prevention and control protocols in place."

"All patients on the unit are placed on precautions and tested, and any patient who develops symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 is moved to a designated COVID-19 unit. We ensure that no new patients are admitted to units under outbreak."

The Ottawa Hospital says adjustments are being made to minimize impacts on staffing and ensure appropriate staff coverage.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 9 to Nov. 15): 28.1 (up from 27.6)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Nov. 10 to Nov. 16): 2 per cent (down from 2.1)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.99 (down from 1.12)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 274 Ontario residents in hospital with COVID-19, 206 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 133 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19. Of those, 114 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, and 19 are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 837,637 (+702)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 808,258 (+1,201)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent (+1 per cent)

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 380 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 33 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,498.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 22 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Wednesday, up from 21 on Tuesday.

There are two patients with COVID-19 in the ICU, up from one.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 2

60-69: 4

70-79: 5

80-89: 6 (1 in ICU)

90+: 5 (1 in ICU)

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Nine new cases (2,983 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Five new cases (4,204 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Nine new cases (7,013 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (4,825 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (4,128 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (3,596 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (2,127 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,170 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (895 total cases)

90+ years old: One new case (547 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,849

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 931

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,015

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 115

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,526 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Monday.

A total of 2,283 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 16 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Seven new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 21 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Seven new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace - Corporate/Office: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (seven elementary schools, one secondary school)

Immaculata High School (Nov. 1)

Convent Glen Elementary School (Nov, 5)

École élémentaire publique Marie-Curie (Nov. 5)

Holy Family Elementary School (Nov. 5)

Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8)

Our Lady of Fatima elementary school (Nov. 9)

Ecole élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette (Nov. 11)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: