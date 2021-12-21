Ottawa Public Health reports uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday

Ottawa Public Health says 325 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, and the number of people in hospital ticked up slightly on Tuesday.

This is the fourth time in five days that OPH reported more than 300 daily cases.

To date, OPH has recorded 34,933 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa residents since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday, keeping the city's pandemic death toll at 620 residents.

Hospitalizations in Ottawa remain low at the moment, though experts say hospitalizations are a lagging indicator and don't increase until several days or weeks after case counts do. There are six people in hospital with active COVID-19 cases, and zero in the ICU. Intensive care units in Ottawa have been free of active COVID-19 cases since Dec. 10, according to OPH.

The number of known active cases has risen above 2,000 for the first time since early May.

The city's seven-day average is 258.3, up from 100.3 one week ago and up from 36.6 four weeks ago.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 3,453 new infections. Eleven more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 1,332 previously reported cases are now considered resolved. One previously reported death was removed from the province's cumulative total Tuesday in a data cleanup. To date, 10,123 Ontarians have died because of COVID-19.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 3,153, up from 1,400 at this point last week.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Dec 13 to Dec. 19): 170.4 (up from 143.0)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Dec. 13 to Dec. 19): 8.7 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.55

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

CASES BY VACCINATION IN ONTARIO

New cases among unvaccinated residents: 673 (23.82 per 100,000)

New cases among partially vaccinated residents: 132 (22.13 per 100,000)

New cases among fully vaccinated residents: 2,500 (22.10 per 100,000)

Number of unvaccinated individuals in Ontario hospitals: 145

Number of partially vaccinated people in Ontario hospitals: 12

Number of fully vaccinated individuals in Ontario hospitals: 109

Number of unvaccinated people in Ontario ICUs: 89

Number of partially vaccinated people in Ontario ICUs: 4

Number of fully vaccinated people in Ontario ICUs: 37

(n.b. The rate per 100,000 population is used to compare the total populations of unvaccinated individuals, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated individuals against each other, as their respective populations are different. There are more fully vaccinated people in Ontario than there are unvaccinated people in Ontario, so a calculation dividing new cases by the respective populations and then multiplying that figure by 100,000 is used as a comparative measure. Rates per 100,000 are published daily by the Ontario government.)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 888,599

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 819,816

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (18+): 156,763

Share or population five and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 82 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 2,147 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, up from 1,941 on Monday.

This is the first time the number of known active cases has been above 2,000 since May 5. One week ago, there were 802 active cases.

Ottawa Public Health reported 119 newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 32,166.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are six people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Tuesday, up from four on Monday.

There have been no patients in Ottawa's ICUs since Dec. 10.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 0

70-79: 1

80-89: 3

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 34 new cases (3,522 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 56 new cases (4,760 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 76 new cases (7,624 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 59 new cases (5,410 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 51 new cases (4,617 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 34 new cases (3,969 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Eight new cases (2,292 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Three new cases (1,251 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Four new cases (930 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (555 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,605

Total Omicron (B.1.1.529) cases: 50

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 13,664

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 124

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 3,634 swabs were processed at assessment centres on Sunday and labs performed 3,722 tests.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 36 hours.

Ottawa's testing positivity rate for the week of Dec. 13-19 is 8.7 per cent.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 27 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 34 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 118 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 48 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 16 new cases

Outaouais: 142 new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Multi-unit dwelling: One outbreak

Sports & Recreation– Recreation: One outbreak

Workplace – Construction: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Corporate/Office: One outbreak

Workplace – Recreation: One outbreak

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Workplace – Retail: Three outbreaks

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

École élémentaire catholique St. François d'Assise (Nov. 24) École élémentaire catholique Elisabeth-Bruyère (Dec. 1) Mifo Notre-Dame-Des-Champs – Service Garde Agrees Centre ( Dec. 2) Berrigan Elementary School (Dec. 3) Featherston Drive Public School (Dec. 6) École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Paul II (Dec. 7) Osgoode Township High School (Dec. 7) St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Dec. 7) Vimy Ridge Public School (Dec. 7) Grandir Ensemble Servides de Garde Agréés en Centre (Dec. 9) NEW Imagination Station Licenced Child Care (Dec. 10) Jockvale Elementary School (Dec. 10) École secondaire publique Pierre-de-Blois (Dec. 11) Holy Spirit Elementary School (Dec. 11) Katimavik Elementary School (Dec. 11) Pleasant Park Public School (Dec. 12) St. Gabriel Elementary School (Dec. 12) École élémentaire catholique d'enseignment personnalisé La Source (Dec. 13) Glebe Collegiate Institute (Dec. 13) École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau (Dec. 14) Georges Vanier Catholic Elementary School (Dec. 14) Knoxdale Public School (Dec. 14) Sacred Heart High School (Dec. 14) École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité (Dec. 15) Ottawa Forest & Nature Licenced Childcare (Dec. 15) St. Peter High School (Dec. 15) St. John XXIII Elementary School (Dec. 15) Torah Academy of Ottawa Elementary School (Dec. 16) Merivale High School (Dec. 16) Sir Wilfrid Laurier Seconday School (Dec. 16) École élémentaire catholique Alain Fortin (Dec. 17) École élémentaire catholique d'enseignment personnalisé Édouard Bond (Dec. 17) École élémentaire catholique Montfort (Dec. 17) St. Patrick Elementary School (Dec. 17) Mothercraft Licenced Home Childcare (Dec. 18) École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Geneviève (Dec. 20) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: