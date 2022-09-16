Ottawa Public Health says COVID levels high in Ottawa, as hospitalizations remain stable

Ottawa Public Health says COVID-19 levels remain in high in the community at the end of the second week of the school year.

The health unit is reporting a small rise in the positivity rate, the COVID-19 rate per 100,000 people and COVID-19 outbreaks on Friday, while hospitalizations remain stable.

There are 25 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, unchanged from Tuesday's update. There are three people in the ICU because of an active COVID-19 infection.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 66 patients (down from 67 patients on Sept. 13)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 16 patients (up from 12 patients on Sept. 13)

Montfort Hospital: 19 (up from 14 patients on Sept. 13)

CHEO: Three patients (down from five patients on Sept. 13)

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 236 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since Tuesday, and no new deaths linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Ottawa in March 2020, OPH has reported 81,616 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 885 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept. 5-11): 37.9 (up from 31.3)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 11.8 per cent

Known active cases: 562 (+75)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Sept. 12

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 921,537

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 889,649

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 596,671

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 60 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 31 in hospital, 2 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 13 in hospital, 3 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 1 in ICU (Updated on Wednesdays)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 79 in hospital, 2 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

1 in group homes

5 in hospitals

7 in long-term care homes

11 in retirement homes

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.