Ottawa Public Health suggests gathering outdoors for Thanksgiving, as COVID levels remain high in Ottawa

Ottawa residents are being asked to consider gathering outdoors or open windows while gathering indoors for Thanksgiving this weekend, as COVID-19 levels remain high in the community.

Ottawa Public Health says its monitoring indicators continue to show there are "high levels" of COVID-19 circulating in the community this fall.

"COVID-19 is not the only respiratory virus out there," the health unit said in its weekly COVID-19 snap shot.

"Respiratory illness season has started, and continuing to use the layers of protection we’ve used against COVID-19 will help prevent the spread of other respiratory viruses like colds and the flu."

Ottawa Public Health reported the COVID-19 seven-day positivity rate was 15.8 per cent on Monday, and the COVID-19 wastewater indicator was rising.

Public Health says people should screen for symptoms of COVID-19 before gathering with loved ones this long weekend, and stay home if you're sick.

"Consider gathering outdoors if you're able. If gathering indoors, opening windows will provide improved ventilation," Ottawa Public Health said on Thursday.

"We strongly recommend wearing a mask in any indoor and/or crowded public spaces."

If you have tested positive for COVID-19, public health guidelines say you must wear a mask in public for 10 days after symptoms begin. Ottawa Public Health says individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate until symptoms have been improving for 24 hours and you do not have a fever.