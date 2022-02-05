Ottawa Public Health warns of COVID-19 vaccine 'prize' scam
Ottawa Public Health is warning residents of a scam claiming to offer cash or other prizes for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
In a post on social media, Ottawa Public Health confirmed it is not offering money to people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.View this post on Instagram
"If you receive a call or text message like this, do not respond," OPH said.
"To protect yourself from scammers, never give out personal or financial information, don’t be afraid to say no, do your research and keep your computer and smartphone safe."
OPH has reported several scams related to COVID-19, including people pretending to be public health or hospital employees, telling you that you have tested positive for COVID-19. There is information about what OPH will do if you do test positive on its website.
Other frauds include companies selling fake COVID-19 tests, vaccines or unproven drugs and personal protective equipment.
Similar scams have been reported in Quebec in recent weeks as well.
The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre has several tips to protect yourself from scammers:
- Do not give out personal or financial information.
- Do not be afraid to say no.
- Do not feel pressured. Know you can always hang up the phone.
- Do your research. Find out if the person or company is real.
- Keep your computer and smartphone safe. Do not click on any links, pictures or documents from people you do not know. Delete them.
- Be wary of appeals that tug on your heart strings, such as pleas involving patriotism or current events.