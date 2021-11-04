Ottawa Public Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Halloween party

Attendees at a downtown Ottawa Halloween event last weekend may have been exposed to COVID-19, Ottawa Public Health is warning.

The health unit is investigating after two people attended the ‘Back from the Dead’ Halloween event at Mavericks on Rideau Street on Saturday while contagious.

Anyone who was there between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. may have been exposed, OPH says.

“Ottawa Public Health has assessed the nature of this event and determined that individuals who attended the event are at an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure as there were several opportunities for transmission to occur,” OPH said in a news release.

The health unit doesn’t usually disclose the location of possible COVID-19 exposures to protect peoples’ privacy. But they release the information when it’s needed to meet public health goals such as promptly notifying potential contacts and reducing the risk of further COVID-19 transmission.

A website promoting the event said it featured lighting, smoke machines, costume shows and multiple DJs.

Anyone who attended the event is asked to follow the following instructions: