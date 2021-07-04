Ottawa Public Library reopens enhanced in-person services on Monday

You will be able to browse the shelves and access public computers at Ottawa Public Library branches this week.

The Ottawa Public Library will reopen enhanced in-person services on Monday, allowing patrons to browse the shelves, access public computers and read newspapers and magazines.

The library says capacity inside the branches will be limited to follow provincial guidelines under Step 2 of Ontario's reopening plan.

"Given limited seating and capacity, we ask that you limit your time reading newspapers and magazines so that others can also enjoy this reintroduced service," said the library.

Safety measures include mandatory masks inside the branch and the need to maintain a two-metre distance from others.

Thirty-one of the Ottawa Public Library's branches are open. The Vernon and Fitzroy Harbour branches remain closed until the fall.