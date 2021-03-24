The new school year will begin after Labour Day for students in Ottawa's public elementary and secondary schools.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board has released the proposed 2021-22 school year calendar, subject to ministry approval.

The first day of classes will be on Tuesday, September 7.

The winter break is scheduled for December 20 to December 31, with students returning to class on Jan. 3. March Break will be March 14 to 18.

The final day of classes will be on Thursday, June 30.

Students will have 187 instructional days.

The 2020-2021 school year was scheduled to begin on the Thursday before Labour Day. However, the school year was delayed until after Labour Day to give students, teachers and school boards time to prepare for in-person and online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.