Ottawa public school board set to begin construction on new schools in Findlay Creek and Riverside South

Construction will begin this summer on a new public elementary school in Findlay Creek and a new public high school in Riverside South.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says it has received approval from the Ontario government to move forward with the construction of the new schools in the fast growing neighbourhoods.

"The OCDSB has long recognized the need for new elementary and secondary public schools in Findlay Creek and Riverside South," the OCDSB said in a statement.

"We are delighted to announce that the Ontario government has granted approval to proceed to award the tender for construction of a new elementary and secondary school. "

In April 2022, the Ontario government announced $19.2 million in funding for a new elementary school with childcare spaces in Findlay Creek. The province announced $42 million in funding in the fall of 2020 for the new high school in Riverside South.

The new Findlay Creek Elementary School on Miikana Road will have room for 674 students in Junior Kindergarten to Grade 6, while the new Riverside South Secondary School at the corner of Earl Armstrong Road and Spratt Road will have space for 1,516 Grades 7 to 12 students.

"We appreciate the support of the community and the Ministry of Education in planning for these new schools," OCDSB Director of Education Michele Giroux said in a statement. "We know that families in this area have been waiting patiently for construction to begin. We share their excitement about the start of construction."

The new public elementary school in Findlay Creek comes with the only current OCDSB elementary school in the area over capacity.

The new elementary school is scheduled to open in September 2024, while the high school will open in September 2025.