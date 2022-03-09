Ottawa puts $2.5M towards Downtown Winnipeg projects

A handful of Downtown Winnipeg businesses and organizations are getting a financial boost after the federal government announced more than $2.5 million is on the way.

On Wednesday, Dan Vandal, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, announced $2,587,635 would be going towards nine downtown businesses and organizations to help them respond to pandemic challenges.

"A thriving downtown Winnipeg is imperative to the health of our economy. It means local opportunities for workers and businesses and a gathering place for our residents," Vandal said in a news release.

"Winnipeg is our home, and its core is a critical meeting place where diverse people, talents and ideas come together to create a unique and vibrant community."

Vandal said the funding will help contribute to a bustling city centre in Winnipeg.

The funding announced Wednesday includes:

$250,000 to the Downtown Winnipeg Business Improvement Zone to create support tools to help businesses deal with the effects of COVID-19;

$150,000 to Mosaic Newcomer Family Resource Network Inc. to upgrade and improve the accessibility of an outdoor play area in Central Park;

$475,000 to the Board of Governors of Red River College, which will be used to create a public green space for farmers’ markets, workshops and events;

$500,000 to the City of Winnipeg which will be used to build a bike lane between the West Broadway neighbourhood and downtown;

$177,000 is also going to the City of Winnipeg to be used to create a community meeting space at the Millennium Library;

$200,000 to the Convention Centre Corporation to upgrade its digital systems so it can host more virtual, live-stream and hybrid events;

$98,500 to the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, which will create two digital platforms to connect businesses and consumers;

$420,235 to the Winnipeg Art Gallery to create year-round, accessible outdoor community gathering spaces at the WAG-Qaumajuq;

$277,600 to the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce to expand a program helping small and medium-sized businesses deal with the effects of COVID-19; and

$39,300 to the West Broadway Development Corporation which will use the money to install an Indigenous permaculture community garden and teaching space.

The funds are coming through the Canada Community Revitalization, COVID-19 Tourism Relief, and Regional Relief and Recovery funding programs.