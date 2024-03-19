Ottawa ranks the 5th worst city for bed bugs in Canada, Orkin Canada says

Ottawa is one of Canada's "bed buggiest" cities, according to a new report.

Orkin Canada released its list of the top 25 cities in Canada for bed bugs on Tuesday, with Ottawa ranking 5th in Canada for bed bugs.

The list is based on the number of commercial and residential bed bug treatments performed by Orkin Canada in 2023.

Toronto is listed as Canada's "bed buggiest" city, followed by Sudbury, Oshawa, Hamilton and Ottawa.

Peterborough ranks 24th on the list of bed bug cities.

Orkin Canada describes bed bugs as "tiny pests," with their average size being 4-5 mm long. They are oval shaped, flat and red to dark brown.

"They are primarily nocturnal bugs, hiding in the daytime and coming out to feed at nighttime when humans and pets are asleep while remaining unnoticed," Orkin Canada says.

"Physical signs of bed bugs include bite marks on legs, arms, neck, or face that are swollen or itchy."

Orkin Canada offers the following tips to help identify and prevent bed bugs: