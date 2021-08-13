Ottawa reaches 75 per cent of residents 12 and older fully vaccinated

Three-quarters of Ottawa residents 12 and older are now fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health reported Friday that 75 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 682,964 Ottawa residents are considered fully vaccinated against novel coronavirus.

Currently, COVID-19 vaccines in Canada are only approved for residents 12 and older.

Public health reports 84 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Data shows the age groups of 18 to 29 and 30 to 39 have the lowest rates of COVID-19 vaccinations in Ottawa.

In the 18 to 29 age group, 73 per cent of Ottawa residents have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 60 per cent of residents have received two doses. For the 30 to 39 age group, 74 per cent have received one dose, while 64 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Earlier this week, Ottawa Public Health announced new Neighbourhood Vaccine Hubs would be set up to address systemic barriers that may be preventing access to COVID-19 vaccines for residents in some areas of the city.

A new report concluded that "vaccination coverage is generally lower in neighbourhoods with less socioeconomic advantage than in neighbourhoods with higher socioeconomic advantage."

COVID-19 VACCINE QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 774,861

Ottawa residents with two doses: 692,964

Percent of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 84 per cent

Percent of population 12 and older with two doses: 75 per cent

Vaccination coverage by age for Ottawa residents with at least one dose

12-17: 88 per cent (58,554 people)

18-29: 73 per cent (136,328 people)

30-39: 74 per cent (117,185 people)

40-49: 86 per cent (115,803 people)

50-59: 90 per cent (126,019 people)

60-69: 90 per cent (107,236 people)

70-79: 94 per cent (71,025 people)

80 and older: 95 per cent (40,190 people)

Unknown age: 2,523 people

Vaccination coverage by age for Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated