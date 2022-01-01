Ottawa reaches agreement on First Nations child welfare compensation

The federal government has reached an agreement to settle a long-standing dispute over the First Nations child welfare system, CTV News confirmed Saturday.

Ottawa and child welfare advocates reached an agreement on compensation the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal has ordered the federal government to pay First Nations children and their parents or grandparents.

Further details of the agreement will be announced Tuesday.

The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruled in 2016 that the federal government discriminated against First Nations children by underfunding the child welfare systems on reserves. The federal government was ordered to pay up to $40,000 to each First Nations child unnecessarily put in foster care.

The government, the Assembly of First Nations and other parties had been negotiating since November after the federal government filed a notice of appeal on the compensation order. The two sides originally set a deadline of the end of 2021 to reach a deal.

The decision to appeal was panned by some Indigenous leaders at the time, who called the move unproductive toward the goal of reconciliation.

On Dec. 13, the government announced it would set aside $40 billion to compensate First Nations members harmed by the child welfare system as part of its fiscal update, which was released the following day.

With files from CTV News's Caroline O'Neil and Brooklyn Neustaeter, and The Canadian Press