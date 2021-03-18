The city of Ottawa has received its largest shipment of COVID-19 vaccines as it continues to ramp up its vaccination campaign.

The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 dashboard shows a shipment of 10,530 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Ottawa this week.

Ottawa has received 97,170 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine since December 14.

A total of 82,896 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in Ottawa.

Currently, all Ottawa residents 80 and over are eligible to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Ottawa Public Health says starting Friday, any First Nation, Metis and Inuit person over 40 years of age is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

