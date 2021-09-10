Ottawa records first COVID-19 death in two months

A man in his 50s is the first Ottawa resident to die from COVID-19 in more than two months.

Ottawa Public Health reported the new death on Friday, the city's first since July 8. The health unit also reported 50 new COVID-19 cases, one day after the city's highest case count since May.

Six people are in hospital with the virus, including one in intensive care. One of the people in hospital is under 10 years old.

The number of active cases is up slightly to 328.

Provincewide, the daily case count has moved back above 800. Eleven more deaths have been recorded across Ontario.

In Ottawa, 81 per cent of eligible residents are now fully vaccinated, up one percentage point from Wednesday.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the new provincewide cases, Health Minister Christine Elliott said 659 involve individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 189 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

There are 361 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Ontario, 30 of whom are fully vaccinated. Fourteen people among the 177 in Ontario ICUs are fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 14 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 2 to Sept. 8): 27.4 (up from 26.5)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 2 to Sept. 8): 3.5 per cent (up from 3.2)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.06

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 801,625 (+3,426)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 743,136 (+3,593)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 87 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 81 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,402,040

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 328 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, up from 318 active cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 39 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,731.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are six people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Friday. One of the people in hospital is under 10 years old.

One person is in the intensive care unit.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 1

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 1

50-59: 2

60-69: 2 (1 in ICU)

70;79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 0

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Nine new cases (2,437 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Eleven new cases (3,741 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Six new cases (6,482 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Seven new cases (4,413 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Six new cases (3,780 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Six new cases (3,405 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Four new cases (2,001 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,105 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (861 total cases)

90+ years old: One new case (525 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 434 (+70)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 31 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,564

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,590 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A total of 2,470 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 21 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 21 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Seven new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three new cases