Ottawa records highest new COVID-19 case count in a month

Ottawa recorded its highest new COVID-19 case count in a month on Friday, as hospitalizations and active cases from the virus ticked upwards.

Ottawa Public Health recorded 39 new cases on Friday. That’s the most since 50 new cases were reported on Oct. 5.

There are 14 people in hospital due to COVID-19, three more than on Thursday. None of those patients are in the ICU.

Active cases are also back above 200 for the first time since Oct. 29.

On Thursday, Ottawa saw its highest case count in nearly two weeks, with 30 new cases reported.

Provincewide, officials are reporting 563 new infections, the first time Ontario has exceeded 500 new cases since Oct. 10.

Five more people have died from the virus in Ontario.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 563 new cases reported Friday across Ontario, 314 involve people who are not vaccinated or who have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 234 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 177 who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Of the 129 patients in Ontario ICUs, 14 are fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 28 to Nov. 3): 17.6 (up from 16.7)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 29 to Nov. 4): 1.7 per cent (up from 1.4 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.03 (up from 0.98)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 834,179 (+664)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 801,749 (+1,444)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 220 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, up from 193 active cases on Thursday. It's the first time active cases are back above 200 since Oct. 29.

Ottawa Public Health reported 12 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,170.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 14 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Friday, up from 11 patients on Thursday. There are currently no patients with COVID-19 in Ottawa area hospitals.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 1

50-59: 0

60-69: 2

70-79: 2

80-89: 5

90+: 3

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Eight new cases (2,905 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Six new cases (4,129 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Seven new case (6,915 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (4,756 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Seven new cases (4,077 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,550 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (2,088 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,154 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Two new cases (881 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (536 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 870 (+26)

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,876

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 111

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 2,244 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Wednesday.

There were 3,527 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 22 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Seven new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 15 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

No community outbreaks

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (Nine elementary schools, one secondary school, one child care centre)

École élémentaire publique Charlotte Lemieux (Oct. 14)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Oct. 19)

Grandir Ensemble child care George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 20)

École élémentaire publique Des Sentiers (Oct. 21)

École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 22)

Queen Elizabeth Public School (Oct. 27)

École élémentaire catholique Des Pionniers (Oct. 27)

École élémentaire publique Michaëlle-Jean (Oct. 28)

Barrhaven Public School (Oct. 3)

Immaculata High School (Nov. 1)

Connaught Public School (Nov. 2)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: