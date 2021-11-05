Ottawa records highest new COVID-19 case count in a month: province

Public Health Ontario is reporting Ottawa’s highest new COVID-19 case count in a month.

Provincial health officials recorded 44 new infections on Friday in Ottawa. That’s the most since 50 new cases were reported on Oct. 5.

On Thursday, Ottawa saw its highest case count in nearly two weeks, with 30 new cases reported.

Provincewide, officials are reporting 563 new infections, the first time Ontario has exceeded 500 new cases since Oct. 10.

Five more people have died from the virus.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot of the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa on Friday afternoon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 563 new cases reported Friday across Ontario, 314 involve people who are not vaccinated or who have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 234 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 177 who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Of the 129 patients in Ontario ICUs, 14 are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 2,244 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Wednesday.

There were 3,527 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 22 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Seven new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 15 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases