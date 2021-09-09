Ottawa records highest new COVID-19 case count since May

New cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa have reached a fourth-wave high, but hospitalizations remain low.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. It's the city's highest increase since May 21, when Ottawa Public Health recorded 81 new cases.

But hospitalizations from the disease are staying in the single digits. Six people are in hospital, including one person in intensive care. The city still has not recorded a new death from COVID-19 since early July. The death toll stands at 593.

Provincewide, officials are reporting nearly 800 new cases. Ten more deaths have been recorded, but seven of those occurred more than a month ago and are part of a data catch-up.

The number of active cases in Ottawa is back above 300, sitting at 318.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 798 new cases reported on Thursday, 620 were in people who were not fully vaccinated or whose status was unknown and 178 were in fully vaccinated people.

There are 365 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Ontario, 34 of whom are fully vaccinated. Eleven people among the 194 in Ontario ICUs are fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 14 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 1 to Sept. 7): 26.5 (up from 23.7)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 1 to Sept. 7): 3.2 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.06 (up from 1.02)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 798,199 (+1,207)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 739,543 (+1,254)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 87 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 80 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,402,040

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 318 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, up from 288 active cases on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 31 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,792.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are six people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday, down one from Wednesday.

One person is in the intensive care unit.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 2 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 3

60-69: 1

70;79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 0

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Ten new cases (2,428 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Nine new cases (3,730 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Ten new cases (6,476 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Twelve new cases (4,406 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Nine new cases (3,774 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Five new cases (3,399 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (1,997 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,105 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (861 total cases)

90+ years old: Two new cases (524 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 364 (+5)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 24 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,491

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,594 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sept. 7.

There were 2,216 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 19 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Five new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Six new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Six new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case