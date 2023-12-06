Ottawa records longest consecutive snowfall on record

It hasn't stopped snowing in Ottawa for over two days.

Ottawa Weather Records says the city recorded its 59th hour of snow at 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, making it the longest consecutive snowfall in Ottawa's history.

Conditions were partly cloudy at 9 a.m., breaking the snow record by one hour, according to Ottawa Weather Records.

Environment Canada meteorologist Geoff Coulson confirmed the snow began around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday evening and stopped at 8:23 a.m. on Wednesday morning, with a total snowfall time of 58 hours and 53 minutes.

Coulson said while there was not much accumulation after Sunday evening's storm, light snow continued to be observed at the Ottawa Airport through Wednesday morning.

The total accumulation was 15 cm, most of which fell from Sunday night through Monday morning.

The last record was set in 1959 when flakes fell for 58 hours between Dec. 28 and Dec. 31 of that year.

Environment Canada expects clear conditions for the rest of the day with snow returning on Thursday.

Longest continuous snowstorm ever recorded in #Ottawa. After 59 consecutive hours of snowfall, the weather was "Partly Cloudy" today at 9am. We broke the all-time record by 1 hour.#OttNews #OttWeather #ONWx pic.twitter.com/fBvR1azuIR