Ottawa records warmest March 25 ever; record rainfall in the forecast for Friday

It's the perfect day to take a long lunch or an extended afternoon break, as Mother Nature delivers record-breaking warm temperatures to Ottawa Thursday afternoon.

But enjoy the warm weather today, because record-breaking rainfall is in the forecast for Ottawa on Friday.

The temperature hit 18.6C at 1 p.m. at the Ottawa Airport, setting a record for the warmest March 25 in Ottawa history. The previous record was 17.7C, set back in 1996.

It's the second day this week Ottawa has set a heat reord. The high of 19.8C on Tuesday afternoon set the record for warmest March 23.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 19C in Ottawa today.

Periods of rain are in the forecast after midnight. Five to 10 millimetres of rain is expected.

The forecast for Friday calls for periods of rain, with 15 to 25 mm of rain expected. A high of 12C.

The record for greatest rainfall in Ottawa on March 26 is 13.2 mm, set back in 1953.

Sunshine returns on Saturday, with a high of 10C.

Ottawa will see periods of rain on Sunday, and a high of 9C.