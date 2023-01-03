Ottawa Redblacks sign two-year deal with all-star DeVonte Dedmon

An all-star CFLer is spending another two years in Ottawa.

The Ottawa Redblacks announced a deal with receiver and return specialist DeVonte Dedmon on Tuesday.

Dedmon signed with the Redblacks in 2019, but has a breakout season in 2021, when he totaled 2,841 return yards, and with three touchdowns, became the fastest player in CFL history to record five return touchdowns in his career.

He was named the CFL’s most outstanding special teams player that year and was a CFL all-star. He signed a futures contract with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins in early 2022, but did not play in the regular season. He returned to the Redblacks that August.

“There’s nowhere else I’d rather be. This is home,” said Dedmon in a news release Tuesday. “I’m excited to be back with my teammates and to have the opportunity to learn from this great coaching staff. I believe in this group. This is my family.”

Dedmon has played 22 games with the Redblacks since 2019. According to the club, Dedmon has returned 83 punts for 1,250 yards and three touchdowns, along with 73 kick returns for 1,947 yards and two touchdowns. Offensively, Dedmon has caught 23 of 26 passes for 219 yards, 148 of those coming after the catch.

.@DeVonte_Dedmon, big Ottawa guy.✍️ pic.twitter.com/S3OgDjDBlk