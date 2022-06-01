Ottawa rejects request to fly Russian flag at City Hall on Russia's Independence Day

The Russian flag will not fly at Ottawa City Hall to mark Russia's Independence Day.

Mayor Jim Watson says he rejected the Russian embassy's request to fly the Russian flag at Ottawa City Hall on June 12.

"I indicated that until the Russian army leaves Ukraine we will not have anything to do with the Russian government and their illegal invasion," Watson said on Twitter.

According to the city website, the city of Ottawa will fly the flag of any nation on its national day "with whom Canada has diplomatic relations".

"All Embassies have been invited to provide the City’s Office of Protocol and Intergovernmental Affairs with their national flag to be flown outside City Hall on their respective national day."

The city of Ottawa's Office of Protocol and Intergovernmental Affairs Procedures also outlines why a request to fly a flag may be denied.

"The City will not fly the flag of a group or organization whose undertakings or philosophy are contrary to City of Ottawa policies or by-laws, espouse hatred, violence, or racism, or are politically or religiously motivated or represent other individual conviction," the city says.

In April, Watson was one of 61 politicians, senior bureaucrats, military officials and other notable Canadians banned from Russia, part of escalating sanctions due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Watson issued a statement on April 21 saying he assumes he’s on the list because he asked city staff to install ‘Free Ukraine’ street signs outside the Russian embassy.

“I do not take this ban seriously and I will continue to speak out against the war crimes being committed by Putin.”