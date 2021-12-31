Ottawa reports COVID-19 cases involving staff, participants at city facilities

The city of Ottawa says a participant in an aquafit class at the Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex in Orleans last week has tested positive for COVID-19.

It's one of the five cases of employees or participants at city recreation facilities testing positive for COVID-19 over the holidays.

In a memo to council, Director of Community Recreation, Culture and Sports Services Linda Tremblay says a client who attended aquafit classes at the Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex on Dec. 20 and Dec. 22 tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is self-isolating at home.

Four employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is where the four employees worked, according to Tremblay.

An employee who worked at CARDELREC Recreation Complex on Shea Road in Stittsville on Dec. 23 tested positive for COVID-19.

An employee who was last at work at the Kanata Leisure Centre on Dec. 19 tested positive for COVID-19. The employee started feeling unwell on Dec. 21.

An employee who was last at work at Canterbury Recreation Complex on Dec. 27. Tremblay says after being deemed a close contact on Dec. 28, the employee presented for testing and tested positive for COVID.

An employee who was last at work at Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex on Dec. 21. Tremblay says after feeling unwell the employee was tested on Dec. 24.

"The Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services department continues to follow enhanced daily cleaning protocols at each of our facilities," said Tremblay. "These and other proactive changes to our operations have been implemented to allow us to maintain essential services while keeping our staff and clients safe."

Tremblay says staff have been instructed to observe physical distancing rules while in the workplace.

Customers are advised to contact Ottawa Public Health at 613-580-6744 to speak to a public health nurse if they have any concerns of exposure.