Ottawa resident wins $700,000 playing Instant Supreme 7

An Ottawa resident is $700,000 richer after playing Instant Supreme 7.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says Shahpour Maharloui won the top prize with the Instant Supreme 7 game.

"I saw the tickets while at the store and I couldn't resist purchasing one," Maharloui said.

The husband and father says he played his ticket while at the Moe's Convenience on Cyrville Road in Gloucester.

Maharloui says he will use some of the $700,000 in winnings to take his family on vacation.

"This feels good. It's a wonderful gift."

Instant Supreme 7 is available for $50 a play, with the top prize of $700,000.