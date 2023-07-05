Ottawa residents await grocery rebate from federal government

Every few hours Scott Ferguson checks his bank account but there is no money from the federal government yet.

The Ottawa resident qualifies for what the government is calling a grocery rebate, a payment promised by the Liberals in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.

"Food prices have gone up and we definitely need some sort of kick back to help us out," said Ferguson.

For Ferguson, the extra dollars will go a long way even if it's short lived. He relies on financial support from his retired mother and is an OSDP recipient with most of that cheque going to rent.

"It's a little relief for a month or two so I get to save some of my own money, what little of it I have," he said.

Individuals earning less than $32,000 and households making less than $38,000 will receive the one time payment.

A single parent or couple with 2 children will get up to $467, individuals without children can expect $234, a couple with no children qualifies for $306 and seniors can receive an extra $225 on average.

"Although this small payment will make a difference it’s going to be very short term," said Rachael Wilson, the CEO of The Ottawa Food Bank. She said a one-time payment is not enough to address the food crisis in Canada.

"We are seeing unprecedented numbers at the Ottawa Food Bank about a 35 per cent increase in the last year alone and we’re not alone, we’re seeing those numbers across the country," she said.

The country's inflation rate slowed to 3.4 per cent in May, but grocery prices are up 9 per cent compared to a year ago. Canadians across the country are feeling the pinch.

"We spend around $200 dollars but we only bought a few things, we didn’t buy chicken or beef just snacks and vegetables," said Javier Ruano. His family did not qualify for the rebate. In previous years, he says the same load of groceries would have cost $140. Now, every trip to the grocery store means getting the most for his dollars.

"I would say go to no name and get a lot of vegetables," he said.

To receive the payment, those who qualify must have filed their 2021 tax return. Those eligible who have not yet received the credit are advised by the government to wait 10 days before contacting the CRA.