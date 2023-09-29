Ottawa residents lose $250,000 in door-to-door contractor scams over past two weeks, police warn

Ottawa police are urging people to be cautious with door-to-door contractors, after several residents lost a total of $250,000 through door-to-door sales over the past two weeks.

The fraud unit has received five reports of frauds through door-to-door contractors in Ottawa in September.

"It’s always the same pitch, they say they’re already in the area working on a neighbour’s home and can offer a great deal," Acting Sgt. Shaun Wahbeh said in a statement.

"Most of the reports we are receiving identify the suspects as white males, typically in pairs, ages 40 to 50, with Irish or Scottish accents."

Police say the "high-pressure sales pitch" from a door-to-door contractor is typically for expensive work, including foundation repair, which can cost upwards of $100,000.

"Money is asked for upfront, and in most cases the work is started but never completed, leaving the homeowner to foot the bill to clean up and complete the job," police said.

When you are hiring a contractor to perform work at your home, police are urging you to do your research. Police say a reputable business will take time to go through a contract, provide you with a quote for reasonable market rates and you'll have the chance to establish a ceiling on contingency costs and whether you'll pay a flat or hourly rate in the written contract.

"The more they pressure you to hand over money or act quickly or lose the opportunity, it’s a signal to walk away," Sgt. Wahbeh said.

Police recommend looking up businesses on the Better Business Bureau, make calls to other contractors to ask for quotes to compare, and ask for references you can call.