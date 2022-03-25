Ottawa residents preparing to welcome Ukrainian refugees

The images of war and refugees in Ukraine have moved people in Ottawa to offer to house refugees.

Tammy Jeanveaux is an Ottawa resident, who is opening up her four-bedroom west Ottawa home for a Ukrainian family, who have left their country because of the war.

"I saw the news, and I just saw so many people in need; looking for, they have nothing, they’ve lost their homes, they’ve lost their livelihoods, they’ve lost everything," Jeanveaux tells CTV News Ottawa. "The family that I’m bringing over, their entire life is in one suitcase."

Her garage is filled with donated furniture; such as a mattress and small appliances, which she is in the process of setting up in her home.

Jeanveaux is doing what she can to make a family of four from Ukraine comfortable by adapting her basement into a living space.

"I'm going to set it up so that they can all be together, sleep together if they want; however, once they’re settled in, if they want to move to the bedrooms upstairs, that will be an option for them as well."

Jeanveaux is also raising funds online to help pay for things like the flight to Canada.

According to her, the Ukrainian family is currently in Romania and she is expecting them to arrive in Ottawa in early April.

"I’m planning to have them to come and live here until they get settled permanently somewhere."

HOW TO HELP

She’s one of many Canadians looking to help.

"Canadians from coast to coast are ready to help Ukrainians who are fleeing this war," Cassian Soltykevych, the National Secretary of Ukrainian Canadian Congress told CTV News Ottawa.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress has opened up a registry, creating a list for anyone to house or help Ukrainian refugees.

“What we’re really waiting for is the federal government to start the settlement agencies; fund them, so that they can guide our volunteer-based communities.”

Soltykevych says that over 100 people have already signed up to the registry in Ottawa.