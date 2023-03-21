Ottawa residents should expect military aircraft during Biden visit

Ottawa residents should expect to see military aircraft in the sky before and during U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to the capital later this week.

Norad's Canadian Region will support the RCMP by providing air security for Biden during his visit on Thursday and Friday, the Department of National Defence said in a news release on Tuesday.

Residents may see or hear NORAD CF-18 Hornet fighter jets and CH-146 Griffon helicopters over the region as early as Wednesday and throughout the course of the visit.

Biden is scheduled to have a meet-and-greet with Governor General Mary Simon on Thursday. He will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and address Parliament on Friday, according to an itinerary released by the White House.

Ottawa police say they are using a number of large parking lots in the city as staging and parking areas during the president's visit.

"Residents may see an increased police presence over the next week and should not be concerned," they said on Monday.

Biden is expected to arrive in Ottawa early Thursday evening and meet with Governor General Mary Simon. He will have meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday and address Parliament before leaving Canada to fly to Delaware.

