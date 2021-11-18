Ottawa retail landmark closing after 92 years in business

An Ottawa retail landmark will close its doors for the final time in early 2022, after nearly a century of operation.

Pat Flesher Luxury Outerwear on Cooper Street, near Bank Street, has announced it will close its retail doors forever.

"It was a great run for my partner Pat Flesher's father in 1929, then Pat Flesher and now me, and ready for the next adventure," said owner Stewart Chadnick.

Chadnick, who was planning to retire, says the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift to e-commerce and online shopping accelerated his decision to close the business.

"I've been doing retail for almost 40 years, and been on my feet from 9 until 6 every day, six days a week for all that time," said Chadnick in an interview with CTV News Ottawa on Wednesday.

"With COVID, it kind of took me off the wheel and got me to think and I started realizing that my two children are both professionals, they don't live in Ottawa. I didn't have a succession plan," said Chadnick.

"Retail has changed dramatically over the years – you have to have a shopping network, you have to be involved differently than the kind of business we've always had and we've always tried to adapt and make the changes necessary.

"Sitting around during COVID and thinking about where I was going to go from there, I just decided that my age, situation and lack of succession planning, I just thought it would be a good opportunity to close it and start a new chapter and make some changes and do something else."

Pat Flesher Luxury Outerwear is a family-owned business that opened in 1929. Chadnick has been involved in the business for more than 35 years, including the last 25 as the owner.

"It's been a great, great ride. I only have, pretty well, it's been happy memories," said Chadnick.

"For me I have gone from my home to my home at work, so I have always felt blessed and lucky that I've been able to feel at home when I go to work."

Pat Flesher Luxury Outerwear will be liquidating its entire multi-million dollar collection before closing early next year. Chadnick says he has made arrangements for someone to look after the storage, cleaning and repairs section of the business when Pat Flesher closes.

The final liquidation sale will see all items reduced at savings up to 60 per cent off.

"I don't have an exact date," said Chadnick about when in early 2022 the store will close. "We're fortunate we own our building, so I don't have a date to get out. I do have a huge inventory of furs and sheepskins and cloth and leather and puffers and all that, and I believe it will take some time to liquidate that."

In a media release, Chadnick said the entire Pat Flesher team is thankful for the ongoing support of the community.

"We have made wonderful friendships. It has been a true honour to serve the Ottawa community for almost 100 years," said the statement.

Chadnick tells CTV News Ottawa he plans to continue to support the community and charities in the future.

"I've had great incredible relationships and friendships, and I want to thank the whole community for their patronage and support and just a wonderful history here," said Chadnick in his message to the Ottawa community.