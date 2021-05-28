Ottawa rolls out shared e-scooter program for summer

E-scooters will roll onto Ottawa streets today.

The city of Ottawa has announced shared e-scooter providers Bird Canada, Lime and Neuron will start deploying the scooters on streets on Friday.

As part of the second year of the pilot project, up to 1,200 e-scooters will be available to rent through an app.

Here is a look at the rules for the shared e-scooters in Ottawa:

Riders must be 16 years or older

The operating speed limit is 20 km/h

Shared e-scooters from providers can be used daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For riders under 18, a helmet is required to ride the e-scooter

Each scooter is allowed a single rider at a time

Follow proper riding and parking behavior

E-scooters are prohibited on sidewalks

The fine for violations such as sidewalk riding is $150.

E-scooters are allowed to operate on Ottawa's multi-use pathways, cycling facilities, like cycle tracks and bike lanes, and on roads.

The scooters are prohibited on National Capital Commission pathways and in the City of Gatineau.

Last summer, more than 72,720 unique riders took more than 238,000 rides on e-scooters between July 16 and Oct. 31. Bird Canada, Lime and Roll were permitted to rent scooters to users across Ottawa last summer..

E-scooters will deployed until November 30.