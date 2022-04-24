Ottawa Rowing Club helps rescue kayaker in distress

The Ottawa Fire Service says a kayaker in distress was rescued near the Alexandra Bridge Sunday morning with help from the Ottawa Rowing Club.

The water rescue call came in at around 10:30 a.m. The kayaker was floating downstream while holding onto his kayak.

Citizens from the Ottawa Rowing Club launched a boat and reached the kayaker first before the water rescue team arrived and helped accompany everyone back to shore.

Firefighters assessed the kayaker at the scene before paramedics arrived. He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

An excellent job to the individuals from the @OttawaRowing who sprung into action today to help with the water rescue near the Alexandria Bridge, as well as to our partners at @OttawaPolice & @OttawaParamedic who played a role in a successful outcome. ������ #OttNews pic.twitter.com/PupMHnteTv