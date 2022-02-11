Ottawa's 18-foot snowman helping to support care at CHEO
Ottawa's largest snowman is helping to raise funds in support of patients at CHEO this winter.
Luc Guertin built Waldo, an 18-foot snowman, on the front lawn of his Holt Crescent home in Elmvale Acres after the record 48 cm snowfall last month.
It is the 14th year Guertin has built the giant snowman.
Guertin has launched a fundraising campaign to support CHEO's urgent needs in 2022.
This year, Canadian Pacific is matching all donations through Guertin's Waldo the Snowman page in support of cardiology at CHEO, up to a total of $20,000.
You can donate through the CHEO Foundation website.
Spread some love this #ValentinesDay weekend by dropping by 773 Holt Crescent in #Ottawa for a visit with #WaldoTheSnowman and making a donation in support of cardiology at @CHEO. BONUS: @CanadianPacific will match all donations up to a total of $20,000!https://t.co/EiCzseRBrB pic.twitter.com/FSmc0h9eRs— Lydia Blanchard (@LydiaCBlanchard) February 11, 2022
