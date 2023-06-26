Ottawa's air quality expected to improve Monday afternoon

Ottawa residents are once again dealing with dangerously poor air quality as wildfire smoke continues to blanket the region on Monday.

Environment Canada’s special air quality statement remains in effect.

“Smoke plumes from forest fires in Quebec have moved into the area, resulting in deteriorated air quality,” the weather agency said in a statement.

The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) was at 10, or “high risk,” Monday morning. It had dropped to 7 by 11 a.m.

Conditions are expected to improve by the afternoon. The AQHI is forecast to drop to 3, or “low risk,” by Monday evening.

A smog warning remains in effect in Gatineau.

“Forest fire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health, even at low concentrations. Continue to take actions to protect your health and reduce your exposure to smoke,” said Environment Canada.

“People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by forest fire smoke.”

A wet weather system that could bring thunderstorms is expected to help push out the smoke. Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the city Monday afternoon, saying conditions are favourable for the creation of storms that could bring strong winds and heavy rain.

On Sunday, Ottawa’s AQHI reached 10+, or “very high risk.” Many outdoor events and festivals were cancelled, or forced to modify their schedules. Outdoor pools and beaches were also closed in Ottawa and Gatineau on Sunday as people were urged to limit time outdoors.

The city of Ottawa says it is keeping outdoor programs and rec leagues cancelled until 4 p.m. Outdoor pools should open by 4 p.m. and the no-swim advisories at beaches will also be lifted by then, weather permitting.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) is reporting 83 active wildfires in Quebec, 30 of which are considered out of control. Across Canada, there are 462 active fires, according tot he CIFFC.

OTTAWA FORECAST

Monday’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon.

Showers, at times heavy, will begin Monday afternoon. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon and this evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect.

The forecast high is 26 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 34.

The AQHI is forecast to drop from 10 to 3 Monday.

The rain will end around midnight. Ottawa could see between 25 and 40 millimetres of rain by the time the showers taper off. The overnight low will be 18 C.

On Tuesday – a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Temperatures will climb to 24 C on Tuesday, and the humidex will make it feel more like 32. The AQHI should hover around 3 Tuesday.

It will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers Tuesday evening. Temperatures will fall to 18 C overnight.

Wednesday’s outlook is a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C.